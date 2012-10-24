PARIS Oct 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
seeking 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) in refinancing for
its struggling car loans division, the French automaker said on
Wednesday as it reported a 3.9 percent decline in third-quarter
sales.
Paris-based Peugeot said it was close to a deal with
creditor banks and the French government to extend financing for
its Banque PSA Finance lending arm and roll out a state
guarantee of up to 7 billion euros for future borrowings.
Sales fell to 12.93 billion euros in the three months ended
Sept. 30 from 13.45 billion a year earlier, Peugeot said.
Revenue from the core carmaking division dropped 8.5 percent to
8.52 billion euros.
"The competitive environment is getting tougher, with
increased pricing pressure and ongoing deterioration in the
markets of southern Europe," the company said.
Peugeot cut its full-year European outlook to predict a 9
percent market decline, worse than the 8 percent contraction
forecast last month.
Peugeot added that talks with new alliance partner General
Motors have settled on four joint vehicle programmes -
two small cars, a compact crossover and a larger vehicle.