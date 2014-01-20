PARIS Jan 20 PSA Peugeot Citroen, the troubled French automaker negotiating a tie-up with China's Dongfeng, said on Monday its global car sales fell 4.9 percent as European demand hit a twenty-year low in 2013.

Peugeot's global deliveries fell to 2.82 million vehicles last year from 2.97 million in 2012, weighed down by a 7.3 percent sales decline in Europe, where the Paris-based company does more than half of its business by volume.

Peugeot's overall sales decline overcame gains in Latin America and China, where deliveries rose 26 percent to 557,000 vehicle. Sales tumbled 22 percent in Russia, and Peugeot lost a further 144,000 deliveries a result of Iran sanctions. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Lionel Laurent)