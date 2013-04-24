PARIS, April 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said it will seek labour concessions from French unions to help
meet turnaround targets after sales fell a further 6.5 percent
in the first quarter.
The struggling French carmaker, which is scrapping 8,000
domestic jobs and a major assembly plant, will begin union talks
in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de
Chatillon told reporters on Wednesday.
"We will need to launch negotiations on the competitiveness
of the group," Chatillon said.
The Peugeot CFO was speaking after reporting group revenue
of 13.03 billion euros ($16.96 billion) for the first three
months of 2013.
Peugeot reiterated its goal of halving its 2012 cash
consumption of 3 billion euros this year but said further
measures may be needed to keep its recovery on track.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)