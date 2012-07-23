PARIS, July 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen
wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition
for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Peugeot, which announced one closure and 8,000 job cuts
earlier this month, is seeking tax breaks or other public
support for its Sevelnord plant before committing a new vehicle
to the northern French factory, according to three people
briefed on the demand by company officials.
"They told us they were asking for significant government
aid," one of the sources said.
The support could come from national or regional government
coffers, according to another.
Peugeot declined to comment on whether it had sought public
aid for Sevelnord. A government spokeswoman could not be reached
for comment.
The automaker said on Monday it had reached a deal to build
commercial vans for Toyota based on its own models
currently assembled at the plant, which employs 2,700 workers.
But without improvements in competitiveness including labour
concessions, Peugeot reiterated it was unlikely to choose
Sevelnord for a future generation of midsize vans needed to keep
the plant running.
Peugeot is close to an agreement with unions on a labour
deal including a two-year pay freeze, reduced leave and more
flexible working time, two of the sources said.