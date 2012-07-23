PARIS, July 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Peugeot, which announced one closure and 8,000 job cuts earlier this month, is seeking tax breaks or other public support for its Sevelnord plant before committing a new vehicle to the northern French factory, according to three people briefed on the demand by company officials.

"They told us they were asking for significant government aid," one of the sources said.

The support could come from national or regional government coffers, according to another.

Peugeot declined to comment on whether it had sought public aid for Sevelnord. A government spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.

The automaker said on Monday it had reached a deal to build commercial vans for Toyota based on its own models currently assembled at the plant, which employs 2,700 workers.

But without improvements in competitiveness including labour concessions, Peugeot reiterated it was unlikely to choose Sevelnord for a future generation of midsize vans needed to keep the plant running.

Peugeot is close to an agreement with unions on a labour deal including a two-year pay freeze, reduced leave and more flexible working time, two of the sources said.