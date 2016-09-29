PARIS, Sept 29 The chief executive of Peugeot
PSA Citroen said on Thursday that he was "very
satisfied" with the make-up of the company's shareholders and
preferred that there be no change.
The French state and China's Dongfeng each took 14
percent stakes in PSA in a 3-billion-euro capital increase in
2014.
That diluted the Peugeot family's holding to the same level
and ended the family's control of the carmaker.
Government officials said in May the state was weighing the
possible sale of part or all of its shareholding and the Peugeot
family was quoted as saying it was ready to consider raising its
stake.
