PARIS, March 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it successfully completed the 1 billion euro capital increase announced last month to cement its planned alliance with General Motors.

The stock sale, which was reserved for existing shareholders, was 78 percent oversubscribed, the Paris-based automaker said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

The sale "will allow us to fund investments related to projects at the core of the strategic alliance with General Motors," Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in the statement.

The issue price of 8.27 euros per share, announced on March 6, represented a 42 percent discount on the previous night's closing price.

Peugeot shares fell 1.3 percent to end at 12.63 euros on Tuesday before the announcement on the outcome of the issue, which analysts had widely expected to be oversubscribed.

Under the alliance plan, unveiled on Feb. 29, GM and Peugeot are targeting at least $2 billion in annual savings from shared purchasing, logistics and the joint development and production of vehicles and parts.

Detroit-based GM, the world's biggest automaker, is paying 304 million euros ($403 mln) for a 7 percent stake in its French peer, becoming the second shareholder after the Peugeot family.

Following settlement of the rights issue on March 29, the family will hold 25.2 percent of Peugeot's capital and 37.9 percent of voting rights, the company said.