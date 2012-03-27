WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
PARIS, March 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it successfully completed the 1 billion euro capital increase announced last month to cement its planned alliance with General Motors.
The stock sale, which was reserved for existing shareholders, was 78 percent oversubscribed, the Paris-based automaker said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
ELK POINT, S.D., June 9 In this rural outpost of just over 1,900 residents, a local college student has become a courtroom sketch artist, trailers on Main Street are ersatz offices for a major law firm and members of an agricultural youth club are puzzled by a new metal detector at the local courthouse.