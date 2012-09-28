BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will stop production in Slovakia for 21 days in the fourth quarter due to weak demand, the Slovak unit said on Friday.

Peugeot, which is losing 350 euros ($450) on every car sold in Europe and which plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs, close one assembly plant and shrink another, operates a plant in the western Slovak town of Trnava where it makes the Peugeot 207 and Citroen C3 Picasso models.

"Demand for new cars in Europe has been falling continuously over the past 11 months," PSA Peugeot Citroen Slovakia wrote in an emailed statement.

"The Trnava assembly plant of PSA Peugeot Citroen Slovakia decided to reduce number of production days due to the falling demand," it added.

The company has already shut production in Slovakia for 12 days this year. It said no job cuts were planned in Slovakia.

The Trnava plant has an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles. The company made 177,000 cars in 2011, with France, Germany, Italy and Spain being the key export markets.

Slovakia, the euro zone's second-poorest economy, is strongly driven by exports from the country's car industry centered around assembly plants of Germany's Volkswagen , South Korea's Kia Motors Corp. and Peugeot.

Any production disruption in the sector could have a significant impact on the economy's performance, expected by the finance ministry to slow its expansion to 2.1 percent in 2013 from 2.5 percent this year on waning demand for its exports.

($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by David Holmes)