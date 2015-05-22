(Adds Dongfeng Peugeot comment)
BEIJING May 22 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng
Motor Group will open an assembly plant in Vietnam and
have already begun production in Malaysia, according to a
Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile spokesperson.
Dongfeng Peugeot is producing compact cars in cooperation
with local firm Naza Group in Malaysia and plans to begin
assembling in Vietnam later this year in partnership with THACO
Group, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
The venture aims to sell 8,700 cars in the ASEAN region this
year with plans to raise sales of imported and locally produced
cars to 70,000 units by 2020, the spokesperson said in an
emailed response to Reuters' request for comments.
Last year, Peugeot and Dongfeng agreed on a 3 billion euro
($3.34 billion) capital tie-up, giving the French carmaker much
needed funding to turn its business around.
The two firms also agreed that their China JV would aim to
sell 1.5 million vehicles a year starting in 2020, as well as
consider setting up a new company responsible for sales in the
Asia-Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
