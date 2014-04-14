* Peugeot targets 2 pct automotive margin for 2018
* CEO says firm to cut offering to 26 models from 45
* Pledges new programmes with tight lid on investment
PARIS, April 14 PSA Peugeot Citroen
will nearly halve its product line and focus investment on new
technology in an attempt to return to profit, the struggling
carmaker's new boss Carlos Tavares said on Monday.
Tavares promised to cut costs and excess plant capacity in
order to halt losses by 2016 and restore Peugeot's carmaking
business to a 2 percent operating margin two years later.
The reduced lineup will "focus the creative power of our
teams on a more limited number of products that people want to
buy", Tavares said. With fewer models developed for just one
region, the total number will fall from 45 to 26.
After losing more than 7.3 billion euros ($10.1 billion) in
two years, Peugeot struck a rescue deal in February to sell 14
percent stakes to the French government and China's Dongfeng
Motor Group, part of a 3 billion euro cash infusion
that bought the company more time.
Tavares, formerly second-in-command to Carlos Ghosn at
Renault, took over operational control from outgoing
Peugeot CEO Philippe Varin the same month.
Investors were sceptical about the scale of the task
outlined in Tavares' 'Back in the Race' plan. Peugeot shares,
which have risen almost 50 percent so far this year, were down
6.5 percent at 12.80 euros as of 1402 GMT.
"While they see themselves as back in the race, they don't
seem to realize that the competition is moving forward just as
quickly," London-based Barclays analyst Kristina Church said.
"They actually need to start spending ahead of the
competition."
Peugeot said it would invest in and build plug-in hybrids,
four-wheel-drive powertrains and self-driving cars while
insisting it would still spend less than peers on research and
development.
Capital expenditure, slashed to 4.4 percent of revenue last
year, will be limited to 7-8 percent in coming years, Tavares
said, compared with 8-10 percent at mass-market rivals. Renault
and alliance partner Nissan, for instance, seek to
invest 9 percent of their much larger combined revenues.
"RIGHT DIRECTION"
The margin goal, while short of the Volkswagen
brand's 2.9 percent last year and far behind rivals such as
Toyota, nonetheless reassured some analysts. Peugeot
will pursue a 5 percent objective for 2023, Tavares added.
Peugeot's 1.04 billion euro auto division loss in 2013 had
amounted to a negative 2.9 percent margin, compared with a
positive 1.3 percent at domestic rival Renault.
"PSA is heading in the right direction," said Erich Hauser
of ISI Group in London.
The turnaround strategy "does remind us of what Tavares did
at Renault", Hauser said. "Europe can continue to deliver
positive surprises."
The streamlined model offering will also help Peugeot's
struggling operations in Russia and Latin America return to
profit within three years, Tavares said. The group is targeting
cumulative positive cash flow of 2 billion euros in 2016-18.
Peugeot will make full use of a competitiveness deal struck
with labour unions at the height of the crisis to reduce costs
and headcount, Tavares added, cutting overall wage costs to 12.5
percent of revenue in 2016 from 15.1 percent last year.
In a sign that more strife with unions may be around the
corner, Tavares said Peugeot planned to move 20 percent of
research and development activities out of France. Under the
deal deepening their existing joint venture, Peugeot and
Dongfeng are to establish a new research centre in China.
The French carmaker will save more cash by doubling the
supply of parts from lower-wage countries and "rightsizing"
French plants, the CEO added, while raising production at more
competitive sites in Slovakia, Spain and Portugal.
"On the pretext of financial objectives, Mr Tavares's
roadmap represents a further step against wages and jobs," said
Jean-Pierre Mercier, an official with the left-wing CGT union.
