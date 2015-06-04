PARIS, June 4 Hydraulic suspension, once key to the iconic Citroen DS limousine's appeal, is to be scrapped by PSA Peugeot Citroen as the French carmaker cuts costs, sources said.

The technology, manufactured at a Peugeot plant in northern France, will die with the current Citroen C5 sedan, according to several sources close to the company.

A spokesman for Paris-based Peugeot declined to comment on company product plans, which remain confidential.

Combining a hydraulic pump with nitrogen-filled pneumatic spheres, the Citroen suspension system brought an almost unmatched level of motoring comfort in 1955 and contributed to the space-age mystique of the DS model launched that year.

It was also credited with saving General Charles de Gaulle from assassination seven years later, when the presidential DS was able to escape from an ambush even with two tyres shot out.

More recently, however, electronically controlled alternatives such as Volkswagen's DCC adaptive suspension have beaten Citroen's hydraulics - or more accurately hydropneumatics - on handling and price.

The decision to scrap the in-house suspension comes as Peugeot slashes costs under Chief Executive Carlos Tavares by cutting inventory, headcount and production of components that can be sourced more cheaply elsewhere.

"Tavares has made it clear that there are now other systems that can do just as well," one of the sources said. "Hydropneumatics cost a lot for not much benefit."

Ironically, however, the phase-out comes just as Peugeot is developing DS as a stand-alone luxury car brand, playing on the new models' connection with their famous ancestor and the Nouvelle Vague heyday it embodied in French popular culture.

None of the new DS models use Citroen's hydropneumatic suspension, and the newly upgraded flagship DS5 is supplied with "preloaded linear valve" shocks by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen.

"We still aim to be best for comfort," a Peugeot company source said, "but in future we'll do it with technologies other than hydropneumatics."

Among Peugeot's European peers, hydraulic or pneumatic systems are limited to ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce models or higher-end offerings from Mercedes and VW's Audi.

Sales of hydropneumatic Citroen C5s dwindled to about 10,000 last year, and their suspension accounted for a small share of overall production at Peugeot's component plant in Caen, Normandy. The factory still supplies pneumatic spheres to Britain's Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW. (Writing by Laurence Frost, editing by David Evans)