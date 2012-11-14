MUMBAI Nov 14 A report that India's Tata Motors is in talks with PSA Peugeot Citroen over a potential alliance is "absolutely incorrect", a spokesman for the Indian automaker told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday that French car maker Peugeot is in talks with Tata, citing unnamed company sources. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)