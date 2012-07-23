* Peugeot seeks state aid to avert second closure - sources
* Peugeot close to labour deal with Sevelnord unions -
sources
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, July 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen
wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition
for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Peugeot, which announced one closure and 8,000 job cuts
earlier this month, is seeking tax breaks or other support for
its northern French Sevelnord plant before committing to build a
new vehicle there, according to three people briefed on the
demand by company officials.
"They told us they were asking for significant government
aid," one of the sources said on Monday. The support could come
from national or regional public coffers, according to another.
A French government spokeswoman could not be reached for
comment. Peugeot declined to say whether it had requested aid
for the plant.
"For Sevelnord, the main issue is to reach agreement with
the unions," company spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon said.
The automaker said on Monday it had agreed to build
commercial vans for Toyota based on its own models
currently assembled at the plant, which employs 2,700 workers.
But without improvements in competitiveness including labour
concessions, Peugeot reiterated it was unlikely to choose
Sevelnord for a future generation of midsize vans needed to keep
the plant running.
Peugeot's European production sites are struggling with
excess capacity amid plunging demand for vehicles in crisis-hit
Europe. The carmaker announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of
its Aulnay plant near Paris on July 12, drawing the ire of
France's new Socialist government and unions.
The company had opened talks with Sevelnord unions in May by
demanding a two-year pay freeze, reduced leave and more
flexibility in working time and transfers inside and outside the
company.
Without the productivity improvement, the next generation of
midsize vans would be moved to Peugeot's factory in Vigo,
north-west Spain, unions say they were told.
Workers' representatives may sign the agreement this week
after winning limited concessions from management, two of the
sources said.
Sevelnord will start building delivery vans for Toyota next
year, based on the existing Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy
models, under the plans announced on Monday.
Peugeot and Toyota will also develop a future van programme,
the companies said, without naming a production site. The
companies, which already build small cars together in a Czech
joint venture, said the vans deal would continue beyond 2020.
Paris-based Peugeot currently operates the Sevelnord factory
with Fiat, but the Italian automaker is exiting the
venture and phasing out production of its Scudo model.
Located near the city of Valenciennes, Sevelnord assembled
94,000 vans last year, of which 20,000 were for Fiat and the
remainder for the Peugeot and Citroen brands.
The deal with Toyota would initially see the Japanese
automaker purchase 5,000-10,000 vans annually, according to an
earlier report in French weekly La Tribune.