PARIS Jan 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen
could start fresh talks on a new competitiveness plan with
unions by the end of March, two union sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
This would follow on from the new social contract (NCS)
agreed between the company and workers in autumn 2013, the
sources said.
"The discussions on NCS 2 could start towards the end of the
first quarter," one of the sources said.
A PSA spokesman declined to comment on the future timetable
for discussions, but said the evolution of working methods and
digitalisation would be at the heart of the next round of talks.
"The goal is to continue to look for performance at the
company, and thus to protect (it) and, as a result, jobs," he
said. "We need to be more competitive, agile and flexible to
live in this chaotic, competitive world."
