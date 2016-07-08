PARIS, July 8 PSA Group, the maker of
Peugeot and Citroen cars, has signed a new three-year labour
deal with four of its five French unions, representing 80
percent of its domestic workforce, the company said on Friday.
* Deal balances restraint on basic pay with increased
performance-related incentives.
* Carmaker pledges to maintain 85 percent of research and
development in France, create 1,000 new jobs.
* Deal also targets annual French production of 1 million
vehicles provided that market recovery continues.
* CFE/CGC, CFTC, CFDT, FO and GSEA unions signed new deal;
leftist CGT rejected the accord on Thursday.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)