PARIS Nov 27 Two French ministers told carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen on Wednesday to "reconsider" plans to provision 21 million euros in its accounts to award a pension to outgoing chief executive Philippe Varin.

The calls by Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg and Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici followed an outcry by labour unions at the ailing carmaker. "Things must be reconsidered," said Moscovici. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)