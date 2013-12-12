BRIEF-Andritz gets order from steel producer Nucor
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
PARIS Dec 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen announced a 1.1 billion euro ($1.52 billion) writedown on Thursday, reflecting a weaker sales outlook and currency headwinds in Russia and Latin America.
Peugeot will take the asset impairment on its 2013 earnings, widening an automotive operating loss that came to 510 million euros in the first half, the Paris-based company said in a statement.
The company also cut its 2018 savings goal from joint programmes with General Motors by 40 percent to $600 million for each partner, after the carmakers dropped plans to pool the development and production of small cars.
But Peugeot reiterated its full-year goal of halving the negative 3 billion euro operating cash flow recorded in 2012.
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.