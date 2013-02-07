PARIS Feb 7 PSA Peugeot Citroen slashed the book value of its plants and other automotive assets by 28 percent, in a writedown that adds 4.13 billion euros ($5.53 billion) to its 2012 net loss to reflect Europe's worsening market outlook.

The struggling French automaker, which is due to report full-year earnings on Feb. 13, said on Thursday the impairment charge was prompted by new accounting guidelines as well as diminishing hopes for a European auto recovery.