PARIS/MOSCOW, March 2 French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen said it was in talks on sharing
vehicle production with Russia's ZIL, confirming a
report in the newspaper Vedomosti.
"ZIL is part of a specific discussion we're having about
light commercial vehicles in Russia," Peugeot spokesman
Jean-Baptiste Thomas said on Saturday. "It's just one discussion
among many others, and nothing's decided or concluded yet."
Thomas declined further comment. He was speaking after
Vedomosti reported that ZIL, a nearly century-old automaker once
named after Stalin, may build light commercial vehicles under
contract for Peugeot, citing a Russian auto industry source.
A ZIL official confirmed that the company was negotiating
with Peugeot but gave no details, Vedomosti said.
The report on Friday also cited a source at a ZIL affiliate
in Moscow as saying as saying ZIL was hoping to sign contracts
with several companies, which the source did not name, by the
end of the month.
Light commercial vehicles comprised 7.2 percent of the
Russian market in 2012, or 188,095 vehicles, with GAZ
selling nearly half of them, and is expected to remain at about
the same level this year, Vedomosti said.
It cited an auto industry expert as saying that Peugeot's
investment was not likely to be large and that the potential
partnership would be more beneficial for ZIL, which it said is
operating below capacity.
