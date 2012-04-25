* Q1 sales decline 7 pct, automotive sales fall 14 pct
* Group revenue 14.3 bln euros, vs forecast 13.9 bln
* Keeps targets for auto market decline in Europe, France
* Expects net debt to fall significantly in 2012
* Shares up 3.6 pct, after 35 pct drop in previous 5 wks
By James Regan and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, April 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen,
France's biggest carmaker, forecast a tough second quarter,
saying demand continued to sag in its domestic and core southern
European markets, sending first-quarter sales down 7 percent.
Revenue fell to 14.3 billion euros ($18.9 billion), compared
with a forecast for 13.9 billion in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Sales in its automotive division fell 14 percent to 9.72 billion
euros.
"The competitive environment remained difficult during the
quarter, with pricing pressure similar to the last quarter of
2011 and markets in southern Europe worsened considerably, with
an unfavourable impact on the group's country mix," PSA said.
"This environment should last throughout the first half of
the year."
Peugeot is trying to reduce its dependence on Europe, which
it sees remaining sluggish, through a push into China and an
alliance with U.S. automaker General Motors designed
eventually to cut $2 billion of the carmakers' annual costs.
Along with Italian peer Fiat, Peugeot was among the
biggest casualties of Europe's shrinking car market in the
quarter, when its deliveries plunged 17 percent, outpacing the
region's 7.3 percent contraction, according to data from the
Association of European Automakers (ACEA).
All major car makers except Volkswagen lost
money in Europe last year. In the U.S., by contrast, where
Peugeot does not sell cars, first quarter sales surged a
four-year high, while Asian markets like India and China have
also seen growth rates picking up.
Peugeot repeated on Wednesday that it expected the auto
market to shrink 5 percent this year in Europe and 10 percent in
France, giving no earnings guidance for 2012.
The car maker, Europe's No.2 after Volkswagen, did say it
achieved nearly half of its 1.5 billion euros asset disposal
plan in the first quarter and that net debt should decline
significantly this year despite negative operational free cash
flow before one-time items.
"PSA sales are not worse than expected, but there are still
a lot of uncertainties ahead," Barclays Capital analyst Kristina
Church said. "They said the free cash flow figure is going to be
bad, but how bad is the question."
Shares in Peugeot, which is also holding its annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday, were up 3.6 percent at 9.25
euros by 0934 GMT, slightly paring a 35 percent plunge in the
previous five weeks and outperforming a 2.4 percent gain in the
European sector index.
Peugeot's current market capitalisation is 3.25 billion
euros.
Shares in rival Renault, which publishes sales
figures after the market closes on Wednesday, were up 3.9
percent. Car parts group Valeo, which posted a 14
percent rise in quarterly sales, was up 9 percent.
CHINA PLANS
Peugeot told analysts in a conference call that it saw no
difficulty in selling a stake in its profitable Gefco logistics
business this year, which it said had attracted large interest
from private equity funds and industrial investors.
Peugeot also said it expected the pricing situation to
improve in the second half of the year.
"We don't enjoy a good situation at the beginning of this
year, but it will improve in H2," finance chief Jean-Baptiste de
Chatillon told analysts. "I won't quantify at this stage and
will update you in H1."
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast the automotive unit will
generate an operating loss of 766 million euros for 2012 "as a
result of weaker sales and strong pricing pressure", they said
in a note.
Peugeot makes a higher proportion of its vehicles in its
home market than Renault and is being punished by the relative
inflation of French labour costs and growing excess plant
capacity.
In an effort to reduce the group's dependence on saturated
European markets, chief executive Philippe Varin is pushing an
ambitious Chinese expansion led by higher-end Citroen DS models
soon to be launched in China and shown this week at the Beijing
auto show.
Peugeot said it was targeting 5 percent market share in
China for its Peugeot brand by 2015. It is aiming for a 3
percent share for Citroen.
In India, meanwhile, Peugeot said at the auto show on
Tuesday that it may build cars with General Motors, effectively
scrapping a planned 650 million euros investment in its own
factory there.
Peugeot said on Wednesday that the alliance with General
Motors was on track and that it would finalise and implement key
projects in the second half of the year. The committee heading
up the alliance planned to meet with GM in Detroit on May 9.