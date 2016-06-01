ISTANBUL, June 1 British private equity firm Bridgeport has acquired Turkish dried fruit and nuts producer Peyman from its founders and Turkey's Esas Holding, it said on Wednesday, in a deal sources said was worth about $110 million.

Istanbul-based Peyman is focused on nuts, seeds and dried fruits, a market estimated to be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) a year in Turkey, Bridgeport said in a statement, without giving a value for the transaction.

It said Turkey offers one of the most attractive markets in the world for fast-moving consumer goods, given its growing population, economic size and rising middle class.

The deal marks some rare recent activity for private equity in Turkey, where deals have dropped off due to rising political uncertainty, security concerns and a struggling lira currency, which make it harder to lure new investors and exit investments profitably.

There have only been 41 M&A transactions in the first four months of this year in Turkey, according to data from Ernst & Young, the lowest level since 2009, during the global financial crisis.

Sources told Reuters in April that Bridgepoint planned to acquire Peyman for around $110 million.

The deal will allow local fund Esas to exit a 30 percent stake of Peyman that it acquired in 2008. Peyman was established in 1995 in Eskisehir, northwest Turkey, where it still has a factory.

