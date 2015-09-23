Sept 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission sued a consultant and his friend on Wednesday for
engaging in insider trading based on confidential information
about an impending acquisition offer for P.F. Chang's China
Bistro.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the SEC
said that Richard Condon, a consultant to Panda Restaurant
Group, tipped Jonathan Ross to details about the bidding process
for P.F. Chang's.
Panda was involved in the bidding process but ultimately did
not make a tender offer for P.F. Chang's, which instead
announced in May 2012 that it would sell itself to Centerbridge
Partners for $1.1 billion.
The SEC reached a settlement with a third individual in the
case, Ali Sagheb, who agreed to pay $19,829.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)