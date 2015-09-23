(Adds case details, comment from Richard Condon's lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
Sept 23 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday
accused a Los Angeles-based "life coach" of tipping two friends
including a producer on "Extreme Makeover" to confidential
information about P.F. Chang's China Bistro before its sale in
2012.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission sued Richard Condon, an
executive coaching consultant to Panda Restaurant Group, which
was involved in the bidding process for P.F. Chang's.
The SEC said Condon, 66, repeatedly shared information he
learned about the potential acquisition of the restaurant chain
with Jonathan Ross, a friend, and Howard Schulz, who produced
"Extreme Makeover" among other shows and who died in 2014.
The SEC said Ross, Schultz and a third trader tipped by
Ross, Ali Sagheb, made about $300,000 following the announcement
in May 2012 that P.F. Chang's would sell itself to Centerbridge
Partners for $1.1 billion.
Ali Sagheb, a friend of Ross's, agreed to settle with the
SEC for $19,829, which comprised his profits plus interest, the
regulator said.
Matthew Umhofer, Condon's lawyer, in a statement called the
SEC's allegations "speculative," adding that his client "made no
money on a corporate deal that analysts and media sources had
publicly predicted."
Lawyers for Ross, 66, and Sagheb, 43, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Lighthearted Entertainment,
which Schultz founded, had no immediate comment.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Condon,
U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
15-07443.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Tom Brown)