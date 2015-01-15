COPENHAGEN Jan 15 Denmark's largest private
pension firm, PFA, has appointed Allan Polack, 55, as new chief
executive with effect from April 1, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
He replaces Henrik Heideby, who stepped down at the end of
2014 after 13 years as chief executive of the influential Danish
investor. PFA's asset under management stood at 411 billion
crowns ($65 billion) at the end of the first half of 2014.
Polack was previously chief executive at Nordea Asset
Management, part of the region's biggest financial institution
Nordea .
Nordea said on Thursday it was appointing Christian Hyldahl,
49, as the new head of Nordea Asset Management. Hyldahl was
previously co-head of Nordea Markets.
($1 = 6.3268 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)