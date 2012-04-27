LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - German banks' dwindling commitment
to maintaining high enough levels of collateral in their public
sector covered bond pools is raising eyebrows among market
participants.
In a bid to appease investors, Dexia Kommunalbank Deutsche
announced a liability management exercise, seeking to buy back
Pfandbrief issues backed by public sector loans. It is tendering
EUR3bn across 10 issues, and followed hot on the heels of
Berlin-Hannoversche Hyphothekenbank the previous week
.
German banks that had, up until now, been willing to
maintain levels of over-collateralisation (OC) higher than the
required legal minimum are now more reluctant to do so. Rating
agencies require banks to pledge more and more collateral in
order to maintain the bonds' Triple A rating. As a result,
market participants are worried about how well protected they
would be if the banks got into trouble.
"Investors are concerned about not having a larger
collateral buffer," said Torsten Strohrmann, a fund manager at
DWS.
"Certain accounts are asking themselves where is the cushion
if the bank runs into difficulties and are also wondering if
they want to be invested in the credit at all."
Moody's and Fitch require 7% and 11.1% OC respectively for
the issuer to retain its triple A rating. BHH decided to reduce
its OC to the legal minimum of 2% plus a buffer.
A European DCM banker expressed concern about the
implications of such a move and said: "This is a very, very bad
thing that has huge implications for German Pfandbrief. It is
currently being ignored by a lot of people but to thinking
investors it makes the point that Pfandbrief can in fact be
worse than structured covered bonds, which normally would not
allow over-collateralisation to be cut below what the rating
agencies ask for."
He did add, however, that both BHH and Dexia are doing
this in tandem with juicy buy-backs, which is sweetening the
pill somewhat.
ANTICIPATED DECLINE
However, other market experts argue that the move is
justified and say the decline of public sector Pfandbrief is
something that has been highly anticipated. They add that these
tender offers are merely a way of speeding up the process.
Jens Tolckmitt, chief executive of the Association of German
Pfandbrief Banks (VDP) said: "I would be surprised if investors
were shocked by these tender offers given that they have been
witnessing the winding down of the public sector business over
the last decade."
"For a bank, maintaining such a high Pfandbrief rating by
pledging such a high level of OC in the end has to make economic
sense."
Pfandbriefe have long been held up as the gold standard of
covered bonds and continue to trade at the tightest levels of
all the jurisdictions due to a loyal and dedicated investor
base.
And although certain fund managers are concerned about a
declining market and subsequent lack of liquidity in the German
covered bond sector, Tolckmitt at the VDP does not think it will
have wider implications.
"The loss of some banks' triple A Pfandbrief rating does not
mark the end of an era in an environment where the larger part
of the European government bond market has moved from a triple A
environment to a not so Triple A environment," he said.
"Investors in German Pfandbrief have become much more
focused on the quality of the cover pool relative to the issue
rating as a consequence of the introduction of transparency
standards."
NICE OFFER
On the whole investors are satisfied with the details of the
tender offers and one portfolio manager said compared to certain
buybacks that have taken place in the Spanish region, this is
offering a fair price and has been communicated well to the
market.
"BHH in particular have been very clear about their
intentions to wind down their public sector business and more
recently that they would lose their Triple A rating," said a
German investor.
"Investors were given the choice as to whether or not they
wanted to sell their bonds at a premium or hold downgraded
bonds."
RBS analysts said that such large scale buy-backs would
support spreads on public sector Pfandbriefe in the short-term
but did add that over the medium-term, liquidity in what
remained of the bonds would be affected.
"More broadly, we believe that in the medium-term the Public
Pfandbrief segment liquidity premiums are likely to rise
compared to Mortgage Pfandbriefe," they wrote.
