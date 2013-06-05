BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 5 India's Power Finance Corp Ltd has invited re-bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees through an issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds, a termsheet showed.
The state-run lender for power projects had cancelled the previous bond sale on Monday owing to mismatch in pricing expectations with arrangers, dealers said.
The proceeds from the bond sale will be used to strengthen capital adequacy and augment long-term resources, the firm said in the document.
The bond is rated 'AAA' by Crisil and ICRA. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.