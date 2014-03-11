BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
MUMBAI, March 11 India's Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.64 million) through private placement of subordinated tier II bonds, as per the termsheet seen by Reuters.
The firm will raise funds in the 10-year tenure with the purpose of augmenting long term funds, as per the document.
The issue will open and close on Friday and is rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE.
($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)