MUMBAI, March 11 India's Power Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.64 million) through private placement of subordinated tier II bonds, as per the termsheet seen by Reuters.

The firm will raise funds in the 10-year tenure with the purpose of augmenting long term funds, as per the document.

The issue will open and close on Friday and is rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE.

