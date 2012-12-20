MUMBAI Dec 20 India's Power Finance Corp Ltd has invited quotes on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.47 million) through two-year bonds, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The firm plans to issue MIBOR-linked bonds with interest on bonds payable on an annual basis, as per the document.

($1 = 54.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)