MUMBAI Aug 21 India's Power Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($23.6 million) via private placement of tax-free bonds, according to a termsheet.

The firm will issue 10-, 15-, and 20-year tax-free bonds, which are rated AAA by Crisil, ICRA and CARE, as per the document.

Bidding for the bond sale has been scheduled on Monday. ($1 = 63.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)