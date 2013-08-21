US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI Aug 21 India's Power Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($23.6 million) via private placement of tax-free bonds, according to a termsheet.
The firm will issue 10-, 15-, and 20-year tax-free bonds, which are rated AAA by Crisil, ICRA and CARE, as per the document.
Bidding for the bond sale has been scheduled on Monday. ($1 = 63.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.