MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's Power Finance Corp
is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees
($22.69 million) via a private placement of tax-free bonds,
according to a termsheet.
The issue is open only to sovereign wealth funds and pension
and gratuity fund investors, as per the document.
The firm will issue 10-year tax-free bonds at 8.11 percent,
15-year bonds at 8.48 percent, and 20-year bonds at 8.44
percent, as per the document.
The issue has a greenshoe option of 3.76 billion rupees and
is rated AAA by Crisil, ICRA and Care rating agencies.
Power Finance has scheduled the issue opening and closing for
Friday.
($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees)
