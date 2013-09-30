MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's Power Finance Corp has scrapped plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.02 million) via a private placement of bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm was issuing bonds with Separately Transferable Redeemable Principal Parts (STRPPs) redeemable at par at the end of the 4th, 5th and 6th years respectively, they said.

Most of the bidders were quoting at 9.90 percent levels, above the Reuters benchmark fixing for six year bonds at 9.82 percent on Friday, which is the gauge for pricing the issue, the sources said.

($1 = 62.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)