MUMBAI, Jan 4 India's state-run Power Finance Corp (PFC) will raise 13 billion rupees ($245.28 million) by private placement of three year bonds at 9.55 percent, several sources with knowledge of the deal said. The firm has decided to scrap the five-year tranche with a put/call at the end of 18 months as it did not attract significant response, they said. The base size of the PFC issue is 1.5 billion rupees. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)