MUMBAI Dec 1 India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees by selling bonds in multiple tenures, five sources, including a company source, told Reuters on Thursday.

The firm will sell 3-year bonds at 9.63 percent, 5-year bonds at 9.64 percent, 7-year bonds at 9.70 percent and 10 year bonds at 9.69 percent, the sources said.

The bond issue opens on Dec. 1 and closes on Dec 8, sources said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)