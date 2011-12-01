MUMBAI Dec 1 India's state-run Power Finance Corporation Ltd has raised nearly 40 billion rupees through three-, five- and seven-year bonds within minutes of opening the issue on back of bullish market sentiments after the new foreign investor limits were lapped up at an auction.

The firm, which decided to cancel the 10-year bond, has closed the issue, a company source said.

Late Wednesday, Power Finance had said it plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees by selling 3-year bonds at 9.63 percent, 5-year bonds at 9.64 percent, 7-year bonds at 9.70 percent and 10 year bonds at 9.69 percent. [ID: nL4E7N10XI]

"There have not been any issues for some time and government bonds have been rallying for the last few days boosting demand," a senior trader at a primary dealership said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA.

Tight cash conditions and incessant government supply were seen keeping company issuances at bay for the last couple of weeks.

"Three year is a preferred segment for foreign investors and saw good interest after the new limits were bid for. Also with this coordinated move by global central banks, we will see inflows into risk," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) was oversubscribed with bids worth $14 billion, four market sources said, with strong demand seen for government and corporate bonds as there were no restrictions on investments. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)