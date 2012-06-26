HONG KONG, June 26 (Basis Point) - Around half a dozen banks have committed so far to the US$100m three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp Ltd, sources said.

The banks, mostly from Taiwan and Japan, have put in commitments totalling US$85m in general syndication, a source added. Other banks are still processing the credit and syndication is expected to close by next week.

As previously reported, the loan includes a greenshoe option to upsize the deal to up to US$250m.

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank.

Lenders have been invited to join for all-ins from 210bp to 220bp via a margin of 175bp over Libor.

In March 2011, the borrower sealed a US$260m-equivalent in yen, six-year term loan with an average life of five years. ANZ, BNP Paribas, BTMU, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The loan offered a top-level all-in of 185bp via a margin of 165bp over YEN Libor.

Bombay Stock Exchange-listed PFC onlends to power utilities and power sector entities. It received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the loan's three-year tenor. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)