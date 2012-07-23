SINGAPORE, July 23 (IFR) - State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a new bond sale this week. The company is thinking of a short-term structure of 3 to 5 years.

To attract foreign investors, the company is mulling a put or a call at the end of 18 months or so. PFC was last in the market with a dual-trancher in the last week of June where it sold over INR30bn (US$537m) of bonds.

A total of 21 arrangers were asked to bid for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of seven years with coupons of 9.40% and 9.39%, respectively.

The bonds are locally rated AAA.