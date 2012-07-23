European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
SINGAPORE, July 23 (IFR) - State-run Power Finance Corp is planning a new bond sale this week. The company is thinking of a short-term structure of 3 to 5 years.
To attract foreign investors, the company is mulling a put or a call at the end of 18 months or so. PFC was last in the market with a dual-trancher in the last week of June where it sold over INR30bn (US$537m) of bonds.
A total of 21 arrangers were asked to bid for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of seven years with coupons of 9.40% and 9.39%, respectively.
The bonds are locally rated AAA.
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)