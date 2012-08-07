SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (IFR) - State-run Power Finance Corp last night invited bids from arrangers for a three-tranche issue which opens today.

The bond sale is split into a 5-year tranche with a put/call at the end of 18 months and a coupon of 9.01% payable semi-annually.

There is also a 5-year bullet tranche offering a higher coupon of 9.27% annually, and a 10-year tranche with a put/call at the end of eight years at a coupon of 9.29% per annum.

The issue, with a base size of only INR1.5bn (USD27m), has an unspecified greenshoe option and will close on August 9. PFC is aiming to garner INR30bn from the sale.

PFC was last in the market with a dual-trancher at end-June during which it sold over INR30bn of bonds. A total of 21 arrangers were asked to bid for a 5-year plain vanilla bond and for a 10-year bond with a put/call at the end of seven years with coupons of 9.40% and 9.39%, respectively.

The bonds are locally rated AAA.