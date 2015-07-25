MUMBAI, July 25 The Indian government has set
the base price for the offering of shares in state-run Power
Finance Corp Ltd at 254 rupees a share, the company
said on Saturday, a discount of 2.1 percent from Friday's close.
The share auction will be conducted on Monday to sell the
federal government's 5 percent stake in the company.
The Power Finance share offering is part of the government's
budget target to raise as much as $11 billion from the
divestment of its stakes in state-run companies. The government
has missed its divestment target for each of the past five
years.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Paul Tait)