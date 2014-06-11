(Adds details on other data breaches)
By Narottam Medhora, Tanvi Mehta and Ankit Ajmera
June 10 P.F. Chang's China Bistro is
investigating claims of a data breach involving credit and debit
card data stolen from restaurant locations in the United States,
the Asian-themed casual dining restaurant chain said on Tuesday.
Stolen credit and debit card data appeared on an underground
website used by criminals on Monday, according to
KrebsOnSecurity.com, which covers computer security and cyber
crime.
Banks contacted by KrebsOnSecurity said the stolen cards had
all been used at P.F. Chang's locations in the United States
between March and May. (link.reuters.com/zyj99v)
"P.F. Chang's takes these matters very seriously and is
currently investigating the situation, working with the
authorities to learn more. We will provide an update as soon as
we have additional information," said Anne Deanovic, a
spokeswoman for P.F. Chang's, which operates 211 U.S.
restaurants. The chain is owned by Centerbridge Partners, a
private equity firm.
Reuters could not independently verify the details in the
report from KrebsOnSecurity. It may not be clear whether P.F.
Chang's was the victim of a breach until the company releases
information about its investigation.
In some situations, companies that conduct investigations
into data breaches may not be able to come to a definitive
conclusion.
For instance, Sears Holdings Corp had said that an
investigation into a possible data breach did not reveal any
conclusive information. A spokesman for Sears had said in
February, "We have found no information based on our review of
our systems to date indicating a breach."
The stolen cards from P.F. Chang's are the first set of
cards put up for sale in the form of electronic data on the
underground shop since March 2014, when the website publicized
the sale of cards stolen from beauty products retailer Sally
Beauty Holdings Inc, according to KrebsOnSecurity.
A number of high-profile retailers have been victims of data
breaches.
Discount retailer Target Corp reported in December
that hackers had stolen data from up to 40 million credit and
debit cards of shoppers who visited its stores during the first
three weeks of the holiday season.
In April, Target named high-profile information technology
consultant Bob DeRodes as chief information officer. The
company's previous CIO resigned in March, several months after
the data breach.
Upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus reported a breach of
about 1.1 million customer payment cards in January at 77 of 85
stores.
In March, Sally Beauty said fewer than 25,000 credit-card
records may have been taken in a data breach.
Officials with the Secret Service could not immediately be
reached for comment. The Secret Service is the U.S. federal law
enforcement agency that typically takes the lead on
investigating credit card breaches.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora, Tanvi Mehta and Ankit Ajmera in
Bangalore; Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)