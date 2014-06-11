June 10 PF Chang's is investigating claims of a
data breach involving credit and debit card data stolen from
restaurant locations in the United States, the Asian-themed
casual dining restaurant chain said on Tuesday.
A number of newly stolen credit and debit cards appeared on
an underground website used by criminals on Monday, according to
KrebsOnSecurity.com, which covers computer security and cyber
crime.
Banks contacted by KrebsOnSecurity said the stolen cards had
all been used at PF Chang's locations in the United States
between March and May. (link.reuters.com/zyj99v)
"P.F. Chang's takes these matters very seriously and is
currently investigating the situation, working with the
authorities to learn more. We will provide an update as soon as
we have additional information," said Anne Deanovic, a
spokeswoman for P.F. Chang's.
Officials with the Secret Service could not immediately be
reached for comment. The Secret Service is the U.S. federal law
enforcement agency that typically takes the lead on
investigating credit card breaches.
In a similar case, discount retailer Target Corp
reported last year in December that hackers had stolen data from
up to 40 million credit and debit cards of shoppers who visited
its stores during the first three weeks of the holiday season.
In April, Target named high-profile information technology
consultant Bob DeRodes as chief information officer. The
company's previous CIO resigned in March, several months after
the data breach.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora, Tanvi Mehta and Ankit Ajmera in
Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)