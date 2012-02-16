FEB 16 P.F. Chang's China Bistro posted disappointing fourth-quarter results and issued weak forecasts for 2012, but its shares rose 2 percent after it said promotions and new menu items were boosting results so far this year. The company, which operates namesake Bistro restaurants and the smaller Pei Wei quick-service chain, has been reworking its food offerings and special deals after earlier efforts to raise prices dented traffic and sales. KEY POINTS Q4 2011 Estimate* Q4 2010 Revenue $309.8 mln $311.2 mln Net income $4.1 mln $14.7 mln EPS $0.19 $0.64 - Analysts, on average, were expecting a fourth-quarter profit of 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear whether that was directly comparable to reported net or adjusted per-share results. - During the latest quarter, P.F. Chang's took charges related to closing two Bistro and three Pei Wei restaurants. Those charges were partially offset by gains from lower taxes and adjustments to the share-based compensation for its co-chief executives. - Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months fell 2.4 percent at its Bistro restaurants and were down 1.9 percent at Pei Wei. In both cases, the drops were due to declines in guest traffic. - The company said on a conference call with analysts that its "Red Envelope" promotion as well as new menu items at both Bistro and Pei Wei restaurants were delivering improved results in the current quarter. - The company forecast earnings of $1.50 to $1.60 per share in 2012 and 34 cents to 36 cents per share for the first quarter. Analysts, on average, were looking for a 2012 profit of $1.61 and first-quarter earnings of 42 cents. - It also announced an agreement to take a 51 percent stake in True Food Kitchen, a health-oriented chain, by converting its loan to the chain into a majority equity ownership position. MARKET REACTION - P.F. Chang's shares rose 2 percent to $35.34 in early trading on the Nasdaq. BACKGROUND/LINKS - Popular restaurant chains like McDonald's Corp, Starbucks Corp and Chipotle Mexican Grill have raised menu prices with no apparent pushback from diners. - U.S. diners remain value-conscious amid still high unemployment. P.F. Chang's, Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc and other chains in the full-service segment are getting squeezed by both fast-food chains like McDonald's and so-called fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Panera Bread Co. Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.