New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
BERLIN, March 29 Family-owned German vacuum pump maker Busch hopes its increased offer for rival Pfeiffer Vacuum will allow it to start constructive talks with management after a previous attempt was rebuffed.
"With a premium of 28 percent, we've shown that we have taken notice of the previous criticism," Busch manager Sami Busch told Reuters.
Busch earlier on Wednesday made a new offer of 110 euros ($118.29)a share, compared with a previous offer of 96.20 euros, that Pfeiffer had said was too low.
The company decided to increase its offer after Pfeiffer reported good results, Busch added. Pfeiffer makes pumps used by manufacturers including semiconductor firms and makers of analytical devices such as electron microscopes.
($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.