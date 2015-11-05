* Busch now seeks representation on supervisory board
* Previously said its investment is financial, not strategic
* Busch affirms has no plans to hike stake above 30 pct
(Adds Busch comment, share price)
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 5 German
vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH said it now aimed to
influence rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy, in an
about-face after saying previously its investment was purely
financial.
Busch has been building a stake in Pfeiffer, which stood at
27.2 percent in late September, and has left Pfeiffer's
management guessing at its intentions.
A spokesman for the group affirmed on Thursday that Busch
had no plans to raise its holding above 30 percent, which would
force it to make a full takeover offer under German law.
It does, however, wants to be represented on Pfeiffer's
supervisory board.
Pfeiffer, which invented the turbopump more than 50 years
ago, makes pumps used by semiconductor firms, industrial
companies and makers of analytical devices such as scanning
electron microscopes.
Family-owned and unlisted, Busch says it is one of the
world's largest makers of vacuum pumps, blowers and compressors
supplying all industry sectors.
Shares in Pfeiffer were 2.8 percent higher at 104.90 euros
by 1250 GMT. The stock has advanced 78 percent over the past
year and in September rose above a price of 100 euros for the
first time in almost two years.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Anneli Palmen; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)