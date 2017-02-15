BERLIN Feb 15 Germany's Pfeiffer Vacuum
publicly rejected a takeover bid from rival Busch on Wednesday,
saying it lacked a control premium and did not reflect the
growth potential for vacuum pumps.
Busch had bid 96.20 euros per share, Pfeiffer said in a
statement, adding that its management board was "reviewing other
options" to ensure its shareholders could participate in the
company's long-term development.
DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer, who has a "buy"
recommendation on Pfeiffer, said the offer was too low, with
shares in Pfeiffer at 106.80 euros by 0837 GMT, up 2 percent
from Tuesday's close.
Pfeiffer also reported fourth-quarter financial results on
and said it expected strong business demand to continue at least
through the first half of 2017.
Pfeiffer makes pumps used by manufacturers including
semiconductor firms and makers of analytical devices such as
electron microscopes. Busch describes itself as one of the
world's largest makers of vacuum pumps, blowers and compressors
supplying all industry sectors.
Operating profit at Pfeiffer rose 12 percent to 68 million
euros ($72 million) in 2016 and Chief Executive Manfred Bender
said he was very satisfied with business in the first six weeks
of 2017, helped by strong order intake at the end of last year.
