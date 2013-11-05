UPDATE 4-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum rise 2.8 percent at open after quarterly results
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive.
March 27 Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH: