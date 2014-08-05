BRIEF-R&I places Sanden Holdings on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
Aug 5 Pfeiffer Vacuum : * Says Q2 operating profit 10.4 million euros * Says Q2 sales 99.6 million euros * Says cyclicality continues to make it difficult to give a precise full-year
forecast * Continues to see full-year sales between EUR 410 and EUR 440 million, and an
improvement of the EBIT margin Source text for Eikon:
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on May 15