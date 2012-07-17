* NFA set to hire outside law firm to review audit
procedures
* CME to conduct review to confirm brokers' cash - source
* PFGBest customer Attain calls for 'no-confidence' measure
in NFA
By David Sheppard
July 16 The National Futures Association said it
will conduct a review of its audit division as it seeks to
answer fierce criticism that it missed two decades of fraud at
failed Iowa brokerage Peregrine Financial Group.
Just hours after a former customer of Peregrine Financial
called for a U.S. congressional investigation of the NFA, the
industry group said it was retaining outside law firm Jenner and
Block to review its general practices and their execution in the
case of PFGBest, as Peregrine is widely known.
Also responding to the fallout, the CME Group,
responsible for regulating 45 of the biggest brokers, will
conduct a sweeping review of dozens of firms across the country,
a source familiar with the plan said.
The scandal at PFGBest has shaken traders' confidence in the
futures industry, coming less than a year after the failure of
brokerage MF Global, from which customers are still missing an
estimated $1.6 billion.
PFGBest's founder, Russell Wasendorf Sr., admitted last week
to a 20-year fraud that has left an over-$200 million hole in
client funds.
The NFA was the firm's front-line regulator since 1992.
"This is just the most glaring public display of
incompetence at the NFA," Attain Capital Management, a
Chicago-based introducing broker that had accounts at Peregrine
Financial, said in a press release.
"We hereby call for the CFTC (U.S. government regulator
Commodities Futures Trading Commission) and Congress to launch a
thorough investigation into the practices, policies and people
of the National Futures Association," the broker said.
The CME review will require regulators to obtain independent
bank verification that the customer funds that brokers claim to
be holding are actually in their bank accounts, the source said.
The NFA, which oversees mostly smaller, independent futures
operations, will conduct a similar review, according to the Wall
Street Journal.
Early last week problems at Peregrine came to light when
Wasendorf admitted to tapping into client funds, which are meant
to be kept separate from the broker's own cash.
He confessed, in a written note, to using little more than a
rented post office box, Photoshop and an inkjet printer to dupe
regulators with false bank statements.
NO CONFIDENCE
Attain said there needs to be an immediate review of how
futures brokers are regulated, and that it would seek the
"revocation" of the NFA's charter as a front-line regulator if
it thought the action was necessary. CME, the largest futures
exchange, said that the system of allowing brokers to hold their
clients' cash needed rethinking.
The NFA has been criticized for missing a number of red
flags at PFGBest, including an apparently one-person auditing
firm run from a suburban Chicago home.
NFA's non-executive chairman, Chris Hehmeyer, said on Friday
that the agency's own auditors eventually caught Wasendorf by
pressing him to allow the NFA to verify the firm's bank account
balances electronically.
The NFA and CME review of brokers' bank accounts follows a
similar series of spot checks conducted together with the CFTC
in January, when the industry was given a clean bill of health.
The NFA and CFTC did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment. CME declined to comment.
ATTAIN SPEAKS FOR CUSTOMERS
Attain has emerged as one of the loudest voices demanding
the return of customer money from PFGBest, adding to calls for
reforming the industry after the second futures broker scandal
in nine months.
Attain put forward a number of proposals after the collapse
of MF Global last year revealed that the wall separating
customer funds from company funds might have been breached in
the broker-dealer's dying days. Attain said more now needs to be
done.
"The PFGBest scandal has changed the narrative ... from
questioning not just whether we have the right rules and laws in
place ... to whether we have the right people in place to insure
the rules are being followed," it said.
Attain has asked for help from the Commodity Customer
Coalition (CCC), which was founded after MF Global's collapse to
fight for the speedy release of customer money.
James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhon Capital
Management and co-founder of the CCC, has indicated the group
would be willing to provide assistance to PFGBest customers.
"At this stage, we are advising customers to gather their
statements and prepare for a claims or account transfer
process," a statement on the CCC website said.