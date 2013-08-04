WELLINGTON Aug 5 New Zealand industrial
property investor Property for Industry Ltd first half
profit rose 69 percent on increased earings and a lower tax
bill, the company said on Monday.
PFI reported a net profit of NZ$11.9 million ($9.2
million)for the six months to June 30, compared with NZ$7.05
million the year before.
It declared a second quarter dividend of 1.7 cents a share
from 1.55 cents last year.
PFI has a portfolio of 83 industrial properties throughout
the country's main cities, after it merged with the unlisted
Direct Property Ltd in July.
PFI shares closed on Friday at NZ$1.39. So far this year the
stock has risen nearly 14 percent against a 12 percent gain for
the benchmark NZX-50 index.
($1=NZ$1.2919)
(Gyles Beckford)