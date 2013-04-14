WELLINGTON, April 15 New Zealand industrial property investor Property for Industry Ltd said on Monday it would merge its operations with Direct Property Fund Ltd.

PFI said the merger would double its asset base, and improve the quality of its portfolio.

Direct Property shareholders will receive 123.22 PFI shares for each of their own.

PFI has a portfolio of 50 industrial properties, while the unlisted DPF has 33 properties. PFI shares last traded steady at NZ$1.335. (Gyles Beckford)