Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd STAR.NS, for a possible price of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Pfizer is doing due diligence and a deal could be reached this quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company does not comment on market rumours or speculation.

Agila makes cancer treatments and antibiotics, Bloomberg said.

Pfizer shares were up 23 cents at $26.75 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Caroline Humer; editing by John Wallace)